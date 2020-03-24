A 14-year-old Bastrop girl died Saturday after being swept away by floodwaters in Gillespie County.
According to a press release from the Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was swept away by fast-moving water at the Pedernales River crossing on Alfred Petsch Road on Saturday evening.
Upon arriving at the location, first responders learned that there had been four occupants in the vehicle, three of whom made it out. All were from Bastrop.
Shortly after 11 p.m., responders found the 14-year-old’s body in the water about a mile from where the vehicle was swept away.
“Emergency personnel immediately began CPR and then transported her by EMS to Hill Country Memorial Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased,” the press release states.
The Fredericksburg Police Department and Texas Game Wardens from Kerrville assisted with the call.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this very difficult time,” states the press release.
In a separate case, while the search was underway for the 14-year-old, a 56-year-old Fredericksburg man notified deputies that he and his vehicle had been swept away by swift water at the low-water crossing on Pfiester Road. The man was able to swim to the edge of the river and get himself out.
