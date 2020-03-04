The health crisis spreading throughout China and the rest of the world is not coronavirus — it's COVID-19, and that's an important distinction, according to Pam Burton, infection prevention supervisor at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Coronaviruses are a group of different viruses that can often cause respiratory illness. Some coronaviruses include the common cold, pneumonia and severe acute respiratory syndrome or SARS, Burton said.
The new COVID-19, which has been commonly but mistakenly referred to as “coronavirus," is a type of coronavirus, Burton said. This is important to remember in order to avoid confusion and unnecessary panic.
“The new coronavirus is different from the others, and we are learning more about it every day," Burton said during a Wednesday meeting preparing medical staff about the worldwide COVID-19 situation.
Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations for the hospital, said the Wednesday presentation was intended to educate staff and medical providers on response plans and to dispel any rumors or myths that may be circulating.
Paying attention to the source of information and making sure health care staff is all on the same page is a good way to help the community avoid panic and confusion, said Jerremy Hughes, emergency management coordinator for the city of Kerrville.
"We want to spread facts, not fear," Hughes said. "Facebook is not where you should get your world news from."
Burton said one such rumor is that Peterson has treated a COVID-19 patient. This is not the case.
PETERSON PLANS
In the case of someone arriving at the hospital with COVID-19, Peterson’s operational standards are enough to prevent transferral, Burton said.
Identifying COVID-19 is twofold: First, the patient exhibits flu-like symptoms, such as congestion, sneezing and coughing. Second, physicians consider travel history.
Peterson has testing kits for two types of coronavirus, but not for COVID-19. In the case someone is suspected to have COVID-19 and needs testing, Peterson would ship out samples and wait for results to return, which could take 48 hours.
Those with the infectious disease would be kept in a special room that prevents contagion, and contact with others would be limited, Burton said. But it is more likely that the patient would be taken to San Antonio.
As for EMS, anyone who is suspected of having COVID-19 would be warned before responders' arrival so they can take necessary precautions, such as wearing appropriate protective gear, said Deputy Fire Chief Eric Maloney.
It is not a guarantee that EMS would take someone suspicious of COVID-19 to Peterson; that depends on the situation, Maloney added.
"Please know we're not taking anything lightly," Burton said. "We're trying to look at the whole picture and make sure that every issue is addressed."
PREVENTING COVID-19
Burton said the number one key to prevention is for the public to behave as they would to protect themselves during flu season — washing hands often and thoroughly, avoiding touching the face, not going out when sick and disposing of tissues immediately after use.
"It's basic, simple prevention methods that have proven to work every single time," Burton said. "Increase your cleaning. We all clean our environments; we all clean our homes. Do we clean our offices? Our cars? Do we wipe down the steering wheels?"
Wearing face masks isn't really necessary unless already sick, Burton added.
COVID-19 HISTORY
San Antonio is holding evacuees from Asian countries who may have come into contact with the illness and some of whom have tested positive.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Niremberg declared a public health emergency Monday after someone who had been kept in quarantine was allowed to leave and then tested positive for COVID-19, according to AP reports.
In the U.S., there have been 80 total cases spread between 13 states and nine deaths. There have been no cases in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These numbers do not include evacuees held in San Antonio.
The evacuees include more than 120 people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They are staying at Lackland Air Force Base.
COVID-19 began in Wuhan, China and has since spread to much of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, North America, South America and parts of Africa, the CDC reports.
