A 34-year-old Kerrville woman who’s been incarcerated off and on since 2006 has been given another chance after she admitted this month to dealing methamphetamine. Any violation in probation could net her 25 years to life in prison.
Halley Anne Mills, who was convicted of theft, forgery, fraud and drug crimes in previous years in Kerr County, pleaded guilty this month to two felony meth-delivery charges and was sentenced to probation. If she can stay out of trouble for 10 years, she can avoid prison and two more felony convictions on her record. However, she may go back to prison for about four more years, as she’s accused of violating parole on drug and forgery convictions and a nine-year sentence received in 2015.
