Ginger Dubanoski removes some blooms from a plant. Dubanoski and other volunteers at Peterson Health are putting together flower arrangements for Hospice patients. The flower arrangements will be given to the patients on Valentine’s Day.
Lori Davis, Assistant Volunteeer Coord with Peterson Health, hands off a flower arrangement to volunteer Earl Feauto. Feauto along with other volunteers help arrange flowers that will be given to hospice patients on Valentine’s day.
Tom Holden
Peterson Volunteer Ann Van Alst helps arrange flowers for distribution to Hospice Patients on Valentine's Day.
Tom Holden
A group of volunteers work with flowers as their weapon against depression in hospice patients. Each week they give of their time to make the lives of hospice patients just a little bit brighter.
Gretchen Rye, director of volunteers for Peterson Home Hospice, oversees a crew of nearly 10 volunteers who meet each week to take donated flowers from local floral shops and turn them into a gift of sunshine and happiness for patients nearing the end of their lives.
