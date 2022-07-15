A 51-year-old Kerrville ex-con jailed 27 times in Kerrville since 1993 was sentenced to seven years in prison after being given the chance to break free from methamphetamine using a taxpayer-funded drug rehab program.
Travis Viron Hodges had been put on probation Aug. 3, 2017, after pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine. By that time, he’d pleaded guilty or no contest to crimes in Kerr County including driving while intoxicated twice, assault twice, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest twice, misdemeanor drug possession, burglary of a habitation, harassment, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.