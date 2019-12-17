A 38-year-old man was in the county jail Tuesday on accusations of being in America illegally and assaulting a pregnant woman.
Jose Rodrigo Jacobo-Muniz, who has an Ingram address, was jailed Sunday by a sheriff’s deputy, according to jail records. No information about the circumstances of the arrest were immediately available.
The charge of assaulting a pregnant woman is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000.
Jocobo-Muniz’s bond is $5,000, but he cannot be released until the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reviews the case and determines whether to pursue an immigration charge.
