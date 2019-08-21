Two members of the Ingram City Council said they don’t believe the council’s committees are working, arguing they should be abolished.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, councilmen William Warren and Claud Jordan told their fellow council members that the committees, which help guide policy discussions on various city issues, were unnecessary.
“We’re not getting any feedback from the committees, there haven’t been any recommendations from the committees,” Warren said. “I feel that the council can handle things.”
There are 15 council-led committees that meet to discuss various items — such as murals, finances, utilities and tourism. The discussions help shape policy discussions before they make it to the full city council for a final decision. Each committee is made up of two people: Mayor Brandon Rowan and a council member.
There was a sharp disagreement between members of the council on the value of committees.
“We get a lot of things agreed upon and ironed out before it ever comes to council,” said council member Shirley Trees, who added she supports keeping committees. “Then that committee makes a recommendation to council. ... The ones I’m sitting on do.”
If the city got rid of the committees, the council would take up the discussions the committees would have held. This may open up the possibility of city council meeting every Tuesday, Rowan said.
The discussion also brought a sharp response from City Administrator Mark Bosma.
“If you want to look at everything, that’s up to y’all,” Bosma said. “I only use a committee when I see it necessary. ... What I don’t want is to be micromanaged.”
Jordan said he feels like he doesn’t know what’s going on in all of the committees and that there is a communication issue between the entities and the full council.
That argument was met with resistance by Rowan.
“You have the ability to get in your car, drive up here and walk in the office today and (ask), ‘What’s going on with this?’” Rowan said. “It’s your job to come and learn about things.”
The council did not
make any decisions on whether or not they would get rid of the committees, but they plan to talk about it during a future, undecided meeting.
In other topics of discussion, council set public hearing dates for the proposed 2019-20 tax rate, which is the same as last year at $0.529 per $100 of property valuation. The first public hearing will be Sept. 3, and the second will be Sept. 10, when the council also will have a public hearing for the proposed fiscal year 2019-20 budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.