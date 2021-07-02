The county jail could generate almost $1 million by year’s end from housing other counties’ inmates, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
Speaking during Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court, Leitha said the county made $787,900 in calendar year 2020 from such “contract detention” fees. This calendar year, the jail has generated $412,750 in such fees, he told the court.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.