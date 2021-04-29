A 50-year-old Kerrville man with six driving while intoxicated convictions has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, pursuant to plea deals.
Michael Dwayne Byers pleaded guilty on April 8, to two felony DWIs, one in Kerr County and another in Gillespie County, confirmed prosecutor Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney. He’d been previously convicted of four DWIs, she said.
