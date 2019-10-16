After years of accepting receipts from a wide range of items and expenses, the Kerr County Commissioners moved Tuesday to set up a more equitable way of funding the county’s volunteer fire departments.
During a meeting of the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, commissioners tackled ideas ranging from a lump-sum expenditure for each of the 10 departments that cover emergency services in the county.
While the departments are granted small annual budgets, that does not include reim- bursement for things such as insurance or equipment. The county currently budgets about $1.5 million annually for firefighting services.
The need for the policy change is a result of having a lot of inconsistencies between depart- ments’ reimbursement requests.
Right now, the county has no set list of what kinds of items can be purchased, said Jody Grinstead, the commissioners court coordinator.
That results in some volunteer fire depart- ments sending in a reimbursement request for one item, such as insurance, and others, maybe two items, said Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris. Then others send a packet half an inch thick full of reimbursement requests for everything from insurance to pest control.
“(There’s) maybe not dis- sension among the ranks, but you get disparate treatment between the volunteer fire departments as to what they submit for reimbursements,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
The commissioners also considered dropping reim- bursements altogether and just sticking to giving the departments a lump sum for them to use as they please, but most of the discus- sion focused on the list of reimbursements.
Either way, a change in policy could help operations in the auditor’s office run more smoothly, Grinstead said.
The discussion about volunteer fire department funding came after the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department requested some advanced funding before the fiscal year 2019-20 budget kicks in.
While it’s unclear what the HVFD wanted the money for, the court unanimously voted to let HVFD know that they need to specifically request the reimbursement before the court during a regular meeting, as the court decides the next steps in funding policy.
“This is an assumption on my part, but I think they already have the funding available,” Kelly said. “They just have to rearrange their finances. ... The question is if we go ahead and fund it now or fund it later.”
Regardless, the HVFD, along with the other volun- teer fire departments, will have a fresh budget on Jan. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.