A long-running dispute over the City of Ingram's wastewater project is headed for mediation, and potentially a jury trial if matters remain unsettled.
A judge today denied the city's motion to force a group of residents to connect their properties to the wastewater system. But this isn't the end of the matter, as the judge only ruled on a particular set of evidence presented, which included multiple bacteria samples taken by the city's attorney after rainfall. The city had alleged the defendants' septic systems posed a danger to public health.
Among pending allegations made by the group's defense attorney, Roger Gordon, are claims that someone, possibly a City Hall employee, exercised favoritism when determining who should be required to pay thousands of dollars in wastewater connection fees. He also alleges someone, possibly a city employee, exercised undue discretion when determining who should be eligible for grant-funded connection assistance.
