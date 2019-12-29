Raul Castillo has been a mailman for 22 years, scoping out the streets of Kerrville and its walkability. His assessment? It’s not good enough.
“I’m always on the street and I serve different places where people have problems just going down the street,” Castillo said. “They are actually on the road where it’s dangerous for them (and) they’ll get hit.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 6,283 pedestrians died in traffic crashes in 2018, which is the highest count since 1990.
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that in 2018, there were 8,110 total crashes involving pedestrians and pedal cyclists with 621 pedestrian fatalities.
With more than a quarter of Kerrville’s population being 65 and older, as estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau, Castillo pointed out the need for wheelchair accessibility is important.
“Between Chili’s and Raising Cane’s, they built a brand new sidewalk,” Castillo said. “I was delivering there and I watched this elderly guy in a wheelchair come from the nursing home up the street ... He was going down the sidewalk and by the time he got to the end, there was no access to go anywhere. He had to turn all the way around.”
Castillo isn’t alone in his wish for better sidewalks. The Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for the city’s development based on resident input, includes a goal of having increased and bettered sidewalks.
“We really want to be a walkable city for a lot of reasons that have to do with health, enjoyment of the neighborhoods and ecological (benefits),” said Mayor Bill Blackburn.
While sidewalks are important to Blackburn, he said sidewalks are not one of his highest priorities. Rather, his focus is on housing and economic development.
City council member Judy Eychner said she supports sidewalks but doesn’t know of any city projects that focus mainly on sidewalks. But there are some projects that include building sidewalks, such as the extension of Olympic Drive.
“My hope would be that as we move forward, any new construction — commercial as well as residential — would be required to include sidewalks,” Eychner said. “It’s going to be difficult to go back and retrofit.”
Blackburn said that he thinks it would be hard to create sidewalks around private properties, which is why the city would need to work on promoting and encouraging building sidewalks.
“If you have used all of your front lawn for years, it’s just part of your property,” Blackburn said. “When there is a proposal to put a sidewalk there, a lot of people feel like they are losing part of their property, which is not the case.”
There is a grassroots effort, the Kerrville Urban Trail System, where business owners are working together to make a portion of Clay Street between Schreiner and Water streets more walkable, according to past reports. But the project is still just conceptual.
“That’s wonderful, I think it’s a fabulous idea,” Eychner said, adding that KUTS focuses on bringing neighborhoods together. “What I would like to see us have more of is within the neighborhoods.”
Castillo said some areas that especially need work include around Discount Tires and Walmart on Junction Highway and along Main Street.
Others who commented on The Kerrville Daily Times Facebook page also mentioned a need for some by Schreiner University, Jackson Road, and Guadalupe and Jefferson streets.
