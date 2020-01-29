The Kiwanis Club of Kerrville will host its 74th Annual Pancake Supper on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Tivy High School cafeteria.
The all-you-can-eat event will include freshly cooked pancakes, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee, served from 5 to 7 p.m.
The cost is $6 per person and free for children younger than 5 years of age.
Tickets may be purchased from Kiwanis Club members or at the cafeteria door. Take-out is also available.
According to Kiwanis spokesman Kit Werlein, the Kerrville Kiwanis Club Pancake Supper is one of the longest-running annual fundraising events in Kerrville.
“Community folks like to come to this event because all the funds raised at the supper support the Kiwanis Club’s youth programs, including the highly popular Little Olympics and scholarship awards for graduating high school seniors,” Werlein said. “It’s a fun family/community event where you can eat the best pancakes and sausage that you can find anywhere while supporting a great cause.”
Businesses and individuals may also support this event by becoming a sponsor. Two levels of sponsorships are available: Silver at $200 and Gold at $500.
Sponsors will receive free pancake supper tickets for themselves, employees and/or customers, as well as public recognition in various media outlets.
Those interested in sponsorships may contact event chairman Mike Wittler at mikewittler@hotmail.com.
