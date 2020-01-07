Several collaborative re-imaginings of the body will open the eyes of those who come by the Hill Country Arts Foundation this weekend.
The visual art show is based on “exquisite corpse,” a surrealist parlor game of the early 20th century in which one person would draw a head on a piece of paper, fold the paper to hide the drawing, and pass it along for the next person to draw the torso. The process would continue until a full body was created.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” said Radha Chatterjee, an artist from Plano. “You have to (have) out-of-the-box thinking to do this. We do the torso, head and body all differently. It’s not one single piece. Then (HCAF staff) will mix it all up — that will be something to see. I’m waiting to see what is going to happen in the show.”
The artists who created the exhibit are part of a group called Artists Without Limits, who come to the HCAF every year for a 10-day retreat.
According to long-time member Marie Renfor, this is the first time she can remember the show having a theme.
“(It) gave us all a challenge to grow a little bit,” Renfor said. “Some of us have never done anything quite like that. ... We thought it could be something we could expose the Kerrville area to that they might not have done or seen before.”
The works will be an aggregation of all kinds of styles — from depictions of religious figures to splashes of colorful flowers taking on the shape of a human form.
“I think it’s fun that it doesn’t have to be a body; the whole body can be something different,” said Dana Brock, who is in her second year of joining the group.
AWOL started around 1990 as a college class in Plano, but after a decade, developed into a retreat. There is no teaching involved, but artists still help and encourage each other with new ideas, techniques and products each year, Renfor said.
“It’s a pleasure to come every year,” Chatterjee said. “This is such a beautiful facility. ... I’m honored to be here.”
The display will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the HCAF, 120 Point Theater Road S in Ingram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.