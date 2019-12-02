The city of Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a first reading next Thursday night about an effort to build 500 homes in a development named Vintage Heights just south of the Riverhill area along the east side of Medina Highway.
THE BIG PICTURE
The commission is being asked to change the zoning to a medium density residential development that will feature some lot sizes as small as 5,400 square feet. Other lots, however, will range from 8,000 square feet to nearly 20,000 square feet. However, a majority of the lots will be in the 5,000- to 6,000-foot range. City staff says the plan is a significant opportunity for the city, aligning with the city’s need for workforce housing. While the builder has not been identified, the plans have been submitted by Wellborn Engineering. Pricing is also not included in any of the materials.
WHEN IS THE MEETING
The Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in the City Council Chambers, 701 Main St. The public hearing on this matter is first on the agenda.
LOCATION, LOCATION
The project will sit on more than 200 acres, just east of Medina Highway, and just south of Riverhill Boulevard. The new project will feature streets named for wine varietals: Chardonnay, Zinfandel, etc. The hilly terrain will provide some open space throughout the project.
The biggest challenge will be roadways with new intersections at a yet-to-be constructed Vintage Heights Avenue at Medina Highway. The project will also extend Green Tree Lane from Riverhill Boulevard into the proposed development. Ridgewood Drive will also be extended into the development and connect to Vintage Heights Avenue.
HISTORIC SCALE
The development will be one of the largest in the city’s history and will exceed the construction of homes between 2010 and 2019.
During that post-recession period, Kerrville saw less than 500 homes constructed.
CHANGE OF DIRECTION
Since the land was zoned for large single family home estates, those on large lot sizes, but city planners mapped out these reasons for the changes:
The application represents a new and important opportunity for the community that deserves due consideration and was not known or anticipated at the time of adoption of the plan.
Decisions were made in developing the Comprehensive Plan that were based on incorrect information.
New information not available during preparation of the Comprehensive Plan has arisen or been developed.
Conditions upon which the Comprehensive Plan was based have changed so as to warrant consideration of the application.
