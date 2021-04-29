Kerr County property owners who have not done so are asked to fill out a survey — no matter how small or extensive the damage was from the extreme winter storms in mid-February.
“We received word that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has postponed the deadline for receiving storm damage reports to May 20,” said Kerr County Emergency management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Since FEMA will use those same reports to decide whether or not our county will qualify for the Individual Assistance declaration and the federal aid for certain residents that will come with that, we are asking every property owner in Kerr County to fill out the survey.”
- This is a good sign for our state's economy and political culture.
- Our state should remain the way it is.
- It's good as long as Texas doesn't become like other states.
- It won't affect me one way or another.
- I prefer to wait and see how it goes.
- None of these.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.