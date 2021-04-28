A 48-year-old Ingram man was sentenced by a jury to 65 years in prison on Tuesday for being a habitual felony offender and failing to abide by sex offender registration conditions.
Jeffrey Allen Chaney was on the rolls due to a conviction of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl when he was 17 years old, appeared before 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III for sentencing following the jury’s decision on the sentence. The judge found the jury’s decision of two concurrent 65-year sentences were within the bounds of the range of punishment established by the Texas Legislature.
