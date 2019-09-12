A Kerrville couple was recently jailed not far from San Angelo following a search involving a K-9 unit, four aircraft, at least four law enforcement agencies and dozens of police on foot and riding ATVs.
A hospital, nursing home and two campuses were even on lockdown before both Kerrville residents — Jose Daniel Lopez Cervantes, 33, and Dalia Ramirez, 22 — were in jail on Sept. 5.
The Eldorado Success gives the following account of the day-long manhunt.
A state trooper tried to stop a northbound 2010 Audi S5 sedan on U.S. 277 about 7:30 a.m. Sept. 5, but the car, which reportedly was traveling faster than 80 miles per hour, failed to stop and turned east on CR 312.
The manhunt began after the car briefly lost police went it went off the road and crashed in a pasture.
Ramirez surrendered herself about midday, but initially declined to offer up details about Cervantes, according to the Success. Instead, she told officers that she had been driving the car and that she was alone.
Officers repotedly found marijuana and Cervantes’ red cap in the pasture.
Due to shell casings in the Audi, officers assumed Cervantes was armed with a rifle, so the school in Eldorado, as well as a Head Start campus, hospital and nursing home went on lock-down.
When officers found a handgun inside the Audi, and after Ramirez told them he was unarmed, officers were less worried, according to the Success.
A Texas Game Warden canine unit assisted with the search and found Cervantes’s trail, but when it was thought he was armed, the dogs were sent home rather than risk a confrontation.
Schleicher County sheriff’s deputies, DPS troopers and game wardens assisted in the search.
A helicopter owned by Texas Pecos Aviation LLC, a U.S. Customs Service aircraft equipped with surveillance cameras, a Texas DPS helicopter and a plane flown by a former justice of the peace all participated in the search at various points throughout the day.
Despite these air assets and the dozens of officers searching on foot and riding ATVs, Cervantes avoided detection until he was spotted walking along CR 312 by a man driving a truck that was pulling one of the search helicopters on a trailer. He called 9-1-1 and Schleicher County Sheriff David Doran responded within minutes.
Cervantes reportedly became verbally combative with Doran, who approached with his .45 pistol drawn. Doran ordered Cervantes onto the ground and cuffed his hands behind his back.
By the time other officers arrived, Doran had Cervantes in a patrol vehicle.
Cervantes was jailed and released the following day on a $10,500 bond. It wasn’t clear whether Ramirez had been released as of Wednesday. She had a $8,000 bond.
Ramirez has been arrested in Kerr County twice; on accusations of public intoxication and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Cervantes has been arrested three times in Kerr County; on accusations of driving without a valid license, stealing a vehicle, and possessing drug paraphernalia.
