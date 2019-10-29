A man accused of child porn possession by a local grand jury earlier this year recently had his charges dismissed, although he’s still facing a felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child in another county.
Thomas Richard Hall, 55, was facing several child porn charges each punishable by as much as 10 years in prison.
The 216th District Attorney’s office, in a motion filed in court, dismissed the charges last month after being unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt — despite consulting with two experts — that the individuals depicted in images alleged to have been found in Hall’s possession were younger than 18 years old.
Hall has been accused of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Gillespie County and has a trial set for Feb. 10, 2020. His charge is punishable by as much as life in prison.
Hall is represented by attorney Shannon Willis Locke, who was not appointed, but retained.
Since 1992, Hall has pleaded guilty to or been convicted of issuing a bad check, theft of livestock, driving while intoxicated at least three times, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor marijuana possession at least three times, bail jumping, possessing a firearm too soon after serving a felony sentence, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal trespassing, according to court records.
