Panelists discuss water resource issues at the Texas Water Symposium Monday at Schreiner University. From left are Cliff Kaplan, Hill Country Alliance program director; Jennifer Walker, deputy director of Texas Coast and Water Program, National Wildlife Federation; Rebeca Gibson, mayor pro tem, city of Bandera; Mark Pearson, West Texas coordinator, Communities Unlimited; and Troy Dorman, director of water resources, Halff Associates Inc.
The Texas Water Symposium took place Monday at Schreiner University and featured a panel discussion on revitalizing water infrastructure. The event was part of the Hill Country Alliance’s Spring Water Revival, billed as a month-long, springtime celebration of water in the Hill Country.
“Throughout April, we will dive into the many ways water revives our communities, spirits and our hope for the future through programming that focuses on education, outreach and action,” according to the HCA’s website.
