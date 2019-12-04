A 34-year-old Ingram man was in the county jail Tuesday following his 20th arrest in Kerr County.
Records indicate that Lester Odale Overstreet was arrested Monday on a warrant issued following an indictment on the charge of possession of 4-200 grams of a penalty group 1 substance, which could be meth, heroin or cocaine. He was being held on a $20,000 bond.
Overstreet was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 for possessing 1-4 grams of meth. That year, he also was convicted of bail jumping and possessing 3-28 grams of methylphenidate, all misdemeanors.
Overstreet was sentenced to nine months in state jail in 2009 for burglarizing a building in Ingram.
Overstreet also has been convicted of causing a vehicle wreck and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
