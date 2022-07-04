The classic car show at the Kerr County Courthouse parking lot Monday offers a range of vintage vehicles to see, such as sports cars from the 1950s, sedans from the 1940s, muscle cars from the 1960s and roadsters from the 1930s, such as the one pictured here.
Todd Hitchman and his wife, Genelle, owners of Hitchman Homestead, operate their self-made chuck wagon at the car rally to offer free coffee to visitors. His family-owned business roasts and grinds their own coffee beans and sells coffee at local events and at Farmers Market Saturdays at the River Hills Mall.
Roger Mathews
Lilly Medina, 8, takes a vintage police car for a spin at the classic car rally at the Kerr County Courthouse parking lot Monday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Newer cars are welcome to a classic car rally at the courthouse on Monday, including this 2019 Jaguar, owned by Joshua Hardemon, left. He is accompanied by his girlfriend, Breanna Holman.
Roger Mathews
More than 20 classic car owners gather at the Kerr County Courthouse Monday to show off their vintage vehicles and their patriotism.
Roger Mathews
Dante Miura, 6, enjoys the view from atop the buckboard of the Hitchman Homestead chuck wagon, Monday, July 4, at the classic car show in the parking lot of the Kerr County Courthouse.
