 A group of car enthusiasts from the Kerrville area decided to have a patriotic classic car show in the parking lot at the Kerr County Courthouse on Monday in honor of the Fourth of July.

More than 20 classic autos and trucks were parked and on display as of noon, and more cars were scheduled to show, according to organizer Don Keener.

