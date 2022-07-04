Kerrville mayor and parade marshal Judy Eychner, far right, joins the other officials at the third annual Bluebell Hills parade, including, from left, Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall, parade organizer Katy Kappell and Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney.
First on the scene for the Bluebell Hills parade Monday morning are Eloise Morris, left, fifth grader, and little sister Everly, who will be in kindergarten this fall, and their dog, Zeke.
Roger Mathews
Two wheels each and raring to go, the Welton brothers wait for the signal to start the third annual Bluebell Hills Fourth of July parade. The brothers are, from left, Ollie, 6; Gavin, 4; and Liam, 8.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner addresses the crowd before the start of the third annual Bluebell Hills Fourth of July parade Monday.
Roger Mathews
Bicyclers, moms with strollers, kids on scooters and people on foot participate in the third annual Bluebell Hills parade Monday morning.
Roger Mathews
The last of the parade participants roll past the finish line at the Bluebell Hills parade, and head toward a reward of a free popsicle at the end of the ride Monday.
Bicyclists, moms with strollers and walkers participated in the third annual Bluebell Hills bicycle parade Monday morning. More than 50 participants, showing off their patriotic colors, stepped off to celebrate the Fourth of July with Police Chief Chris McCall, Fire Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner following a vanguard of Boy Scouts on bikes.
