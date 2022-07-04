 

Bicyclists, moms with strollers and walkers participated in the third annual Bluebell Hills bicycle parade Monday morning. More than 50 participants, showing off their patriotic colors, stepped off to celebrate the Fourth of July with Police Chief Chris McCall, Fire Chief Eric Maloney and Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner following a vanguard of Boy Scouts on bikes. 

