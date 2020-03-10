Kerr County has reported its first confirmed case in 2020 of rabies in a wild animal: a racoon.
The animal was found dead in a yard near North Cloud Drive and Goat Creek Road and reported to the county animal services office on March 2. County staff decapitated the racoon, per standard procedure, and sent its head to a lab so its brain could be tested for the virus, which infects the mammalian central nervous system. The county received the positive rabies result on March 4, according to a press release from the animal services office.
“We never know when we will encounter a wild animal, even in the middle of a city, so it is important to keep our pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens in the release. “Additionally, if you see a wild animal, stray cat or dog, never attempt to feed or touch it. Instead, contact Kerr County Animal Services or local law enforcement.”
Anyone exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies should seek medical care immediately, states the county’s release.
“If an animal either wild or domestic is observed behaving abnormally, then make a note of its location and immediately call the local rabies control authority, Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100,” states the release.
Cases may also be reported to or information gleaned by calling the Zoonosis Control in San Antonio at 210-949-2048.
