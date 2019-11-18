The Kerr County Commissioners Court will host a public meeting tonight to discuss the new animal shelter hours, a new volunteer policy and a potential partnership with a nonprofit.
The county is considering forming a nonprofit partnership that will help with adopting animals or funding. It would help the county animal services office accomplish more than its state-mandated purpose of rabies control and public safety.
The meeting will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27.
Those who wish to address commissioners during the meeting may make public comments. At their last meeting, commissioners indicated the comments would be limited to 3 minutes in length in order to allow as many people to talk as possible.
Commissioners scheduled the meeting in response to public reactions about the recent change in shelter hours and the volunteer policy.
Last month, commissioners unanimously voted to close the shelter on Saturday and to close an hour later on Tuesdays Thursdays. They also approved a volunteer policy that requires volunteers to sign up for shifts three days in advance. People can still rescue animals on Saturday; they just need to make arrangements in advance.
Commissioners implemented the changes in the open, but discussed the matter in a closed meeting. Their Oct. 15 agenda said, “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding the Animal Services Department. (Executive Session).” The vote followed the closed meeting.
Public response to the changes has included letters to The Times, online discussions, and a standing-room only crowd at a recent meeting of the Kerr County Animal Services Advisory Committee.
Earlier today, at their 9 a.m. regular meeting, commissioners are scheduled to pay bills, execute budget amendments, canvass the official election results for the Nov. 5 election, review and possibly modify the format for the animal services workshop and hear and discuss status reports from the extension office, probation office, various elected officials and liaison commissioners.
Commissioners also will convene in closed executive session to discuss:
• Unspecified pending litigation.
• Awarding one-time, merit pay increases.
• Economic development negotiations involving business prospects and financial or other incentives to entice a business at the airport.
• Unspecified real property.
Commissioners could take action on any of the executive session items after reconvening in the open meeting.
(1) comment
“Unspecified pending litigation” to be discussed in closed session? Gee, I wonder if the pending lawsuit against opioid manufactures will be discussed? This pending suit needs some sunshine. There are many reasonable questions that deserve answers, but first and foremost is who is the local council and how are they being compensated? Why is the business that has the highest potential for conflict of interest or controversy always relegated to closed session?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.