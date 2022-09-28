Larry Petty, a 4-H teacher, waits on his food from 4-H’ers Cody Dreiss, left, and Grady Dreiss at last year’s 4-H Wild Game Dinner. The smell of roasted meats was in the air, and the station offering venison ribs was a popular one at the Wild Game Dinner fundraiser. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 1, in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27. (Times file photo by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Kerr 4-H Wild Game Dinner returns to the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
A major fundraiser for the local 4-H program, the event offers delicious food and features a raffle that will include hunting and fishing gear, jewelry and more than 30 pistols, guns and rifles to be won.
