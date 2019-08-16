Property tax rates and school accountability top the agenda for the Kerrville Independent School District board of trustees meeting on Monday.
The board will consider approving a tax rate of $1.17 per $100 of property valuation for the upcoming year.
The rate is similar to last year — $1.18 per $100 of valuation — but more of the tax revenue will be used to pay off debt.
The portion of the proposed rate that goes toward debt amounts to $0.20, while the rest, $0.97, goes toward maintenance and operations.
Last year, $0.14 went toward debt and $1.04 went toward maintenance and operation.
As for accountability, KISD received distinction in postsecondary readiness for the fifth year in a row. The distinction takes into account graduation rates, ACT and SAT standardized test participation and performance, dual-credit course completion rates and Career and Technical Education graduates.
Overall, the school district received a B in terms of school accountability. The scores are based 70 percent on student achievement and school progress and 30 percent on closing the gaps.
While the elementary schools, high schools and Hal Peterson Middle School received As and Bs in accountability, B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School received a D.
An area of focus during this upcoming school year will be providing comprehensive and targeted support and resources to B.T. Wilson. According to information from the district’s website, the district also is aiming to help all students grow in reading and math and to create a pathway for every child.
Also at the meeting will be an update on the 2018 bond projects, including a new middle school building and major safety upgrades to all campuses; a special education program update; and a financial update.
The board also will consider approving board standard operating procedures; the Kerr County 4-H Organization and Gillespie County 4-H Organization’s extracurricular status; the KISD appraisal calendar for the upcoming year; the Kerr Central Appraisal District budget; and the 2019-20 student code of conduct.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room of the KISD Administration Building, 1009 Barnett St.
