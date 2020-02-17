Michael Edward Springer, of Kerrville, was arrested on Friday by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of dealing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1. The group includes methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. He also was accused of possessing less than 28 grams of a drug in penalty group 3, which include opioids.
Springer was released the same day on bonds totaling $5,000, according to jail records.
Springer has been jailed four times in Kerr County since 1972 on charges including making a false report to a police officer, forgery of a financial instrument, and violating probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.