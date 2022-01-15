Someone claiming to be a sheriff's deputy has been making phone calls in an attempt to scare people into paying up to avoid legal action.
“We've received information that scammers are faking our office phone numbers and calling local numbers, claiming to be a former chief deputy,” reads a Jan. 12 statement from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. “This scam goes around from time to time, and please be vigilant about anyone calling claiming to be law enforcement or government employees.”
