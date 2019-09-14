A summary of plans and proposed projects at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport over the next few years will be the focus of a special joint meeting between Kerrville City Council and the Kerr County Commissioners Court on Monday.
Kerrville-Kerr County Airport Manager Mary Rohrer and members of the airport’s joint advisory board will present highlights of the newly finished 2023 Kerrville/Kerr County Airport Strategic Plan.
The plan outlines possible directions the airport can take over the next few years as pinpointed by the recent comprehensive study of the airport’s history and its current operations, plus identified needs and proposed goals. The plan proposes projects and a timeline for them to be completed over the next few years.
Officials may also talk about specifying future dates for joint meetings over matters of shared importance to both governing entities.
The meeting is open to the public and takes place at 9 a.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Highway 27.
