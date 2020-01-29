The weather looks terrific across the Hill Country today.
Sunny skies are expected, but it won’t last long. Another storm system will bring clouds, a few showers and colder temperatures Thursday.
It looks sunny and cool today, with highs around 60 degrees. North winds will be gusty before noon, tapering off during the afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight with lows in the middle 30s. Models show fog developing overnight, with winds becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
It turns cloudy and colder Thursday, with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 50s. East winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday night with lows in the middle to upper 30s. North winds average 5 to 10 mph.
Partly sunny skies return Friday with highs around 60 degrees.
It looks partly sunny and warmer Saturday and Sunday with above average temperatures in the forecast this weekend.
