A Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of felony possession following an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Joseph Richard Ruzick II on June 4, according to jail records. Ruzick, who was born in 1992, was accused of dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
Ruzick was in the county jail as of June 8 on a $5,000 bond and an active warrant out of Jefferson County on the charge of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1.
