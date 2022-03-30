Avoid costly landscaping mistakes by learning what plants thrive together. The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is holding another installment of its gardening program. Connie Townsend, a Master Gardener, will explain why companion planting is beneficial and what plants to avoid. The class will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in the library meeting room. Questions are encouraged and welcome. For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
