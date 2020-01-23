Kerrville is about to get a new pet store, and it’ll have gators. Well, sort of.
Caimans, which are related to alligators and crocodiles, but are much smaller, will be among the exotic animals available at Hill Country Pets & Exotics. The store, which bills itself as an upscale pet shop, is slated to open sometime next month at 448 Sidney Baker St., Suite 107.
According to the business’s website, it will offer various reptiles, tropical fish, hedgehogs and other small, hand-held animals. Some of the selections will be seasonal. The store also will offer supplies to go along with its animals. Pet feed will include crickets, mealworms, live and frozen feeder rats and mice, and more.
Hill Country Pets & Exotics is a family-owned and operated business, and is intended as an upscale pet shop that will offer animals one can’t find at other local stores. The store will not sell cats and dogs, according to a representative of the business.
“Since it is a huge responsibility to provide proper care for an exotic animal, please do your homework before you decide to buy,” states a Facebook post from the business. “We offer care sheets with every animal we sell, as well as our knowledge and expertise.”
The owners hope to have the store open in early February.
