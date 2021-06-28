Morning Rotary Club installs new officers

The installation of officers and the board for the Morning Rotary of Kerrville for the 2021–22 fiscal year occurred during the year-end celebration dinner at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Ray Buck, the 2020-21 president, opened the meeting recognizing his board, the many significant projects completed during the year and the teamwork of the members.
Kenneth R. O’Neal, former Rotary program chairman and secretary, plus three-time president of the Kerrville Area Toastmasters Club and area director, was installed as the president of the club by past District Governor Carol Holmes.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
