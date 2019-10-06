Kerrville jumped into the next phase of the annual street maintenance program this week, with roads all across Kerrville slated to be closed over the next few weeks.
The city’s contractor, Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. began the slurry seal treatment, which involves spreading an asphalt and aggregate mixture on the street surface to provide a protective coating that extends the pavement’s life.
Slurry seal work is scheduled to occur in the next few weeks on portions of the following roads:
Antler Drive North
Crider Street North
Gloucester Court North
Leslie Drive North
Mae Drive North
Quinlan Street North
Ridge Drive North
Spike Street North
Airport Loop North
Riverhill Blvd East
Riverside Drive
Scarlet Drive East
Toscana Way
Birkdale Spur East
Deerwood Drive East
Burleson Blvd North
Comanche Trace Drive East
Fairview Drive North
Bluebell Road North
Pershing Avenue North
Jefferson Street North
Lake Drive North
W Main Street North
W Schreiner Street North
E Davis Street North
Lois Street North
Creekside Drive West
Crestwood Drive North
Forest Ridge Drive North
S Lewis Avenue South
Jefferson Drive North
W Main Drive North
Surber Street South
Tivy Street North
Bulwer Avenue North
Moore Street North
Wheless Avenue North
Clay Street North
Linda Joy Street North
Olympic Drive North
Ross Street North
4th Street North
Tomahawk Trail North
Bridle Path North
Water Street East
As a notice to users of these streets, wet slurry seal can stick and stain. Walking or driving on wet slurry seal can leave unsightly tracks on the road, cause the road material to stick to shoes, car tires and finishes, and stain sidewalks and driveways. Do not drive or walk on slurry seal until Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc., has removed all barricades and traffic cones.
According to a city press release, extending pavement’s life is a key component of the city’s Streets Maintenance Program, adopted in 2015 with the goal of better maintaining streets to preserve their condition in hopes of avoiding costly rebuilds the future.
The maintenance procedure is funded through the streets division’s operating budget, approved by the Kerrville City Council.
More information about the city’s street maintenance program can be found at
(1) comment
Congratulations to the city of Kerrville. This is the type of work which should be in the forefront of our leaders thinking and planning. I am glad to see there is still some interest in our streets.
