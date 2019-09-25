Hill Country Youth Ranch director hands over reins in style

The purpose on Tuesday was to host a fashion show and silent auction, but the day proved to be far more impactful than anyone could have imagined.
Gary Priour, who founded the Hill Country Youth Ranch in Ingram, spoke passionately about his love for the children he has served for 42 years, his family and the staff of the ranch, but he was officially handing the executive director duties to Krystle Ramsay, who will formally take over in January.
There weren’t many dry eyes when Ramsay took to the stage at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville to express her love for her mentor, who hired her immediately upon her graduation from Baylor University in 2005.
Standing before more than 600 people, Ramsay told the audience about how much she had learned from Priour during their 14 years of work together and that she was ready to take over the home for abused, neglected and abandoned children.
It was a highly emotional moment, as Ramsay fought back tears, as did almost everyone standing behind her on stage, which included family, staff members and the board of trustees of the ranch.
“This definitely made it official,” Ramsay said. “The emotions are on overload.”
The annual fashion show, also known as the Healing Hearts Fiesta, is one of the main fundraisers for the ranch, and the attendance surged this year thanks to the hard work of the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary, which sponsored the event and runs a thrift store to aid the ranch’s work.
The event was expected to raise thousands of dollars through donations, shopping and fashion show.
Priour started the ranch 42 years ago. It was a small dream, but it has blossomed into a noted facility for the care of children, and Ramsay’s work has helped strengthen the ranch’s reputation externally because of her clinical approach to care and management.
“The culture of loving kids doesn’t change,” Ramsay said. “I love working with difficult children. We have a lot to do, and we have a lot more kids to raise. I’m excited about advancing our program.”
For the hundreds in the audience on Tuesday, it was a chance to celebrate the work of Priour, who started the ranch from nothing in the 1970s. On this day, he was feted with a standing ovation, a few tears but a lot of smiles on a job well done.
