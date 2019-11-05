Schreiner University will host “Novel, TX Writers of the Texas Hill Country,” a free event, featuring native Texan and author Mike Blakely, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Schreiner Outfitters Bookstore on campus.
Blakely, a three-time winner of the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award, will read a selection from his latest work, “A Sinister Splendor,” a historical novel about the Mexican War, chosen because it reflects the school’s current theme of compassion and civility.
An accomplished writer and composer, Blakely has written 19 books and released 13 albums. One of his co-written tunes was on a Grammy Award-winning album by Flaco Jimenez in 1995 and another played on the International Space Station in 2007.
Copies of “A Sinister Splendor” will be available for purchase and signing.
For information, contact William Woods at 830-792-7425 or www.wwoods@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.