COVID-19 tests in short supply, reserved for those with symptoms

COVID-19 tests are in short supply, according to Peterson Regional Medical Center's Lisa Winter. Until more tests can be accessed, there will be no testing for those who feel they have been exposed to the virus, but do not exhibit any symptoms. Also, there is no testing for travel purposes or for employment.

