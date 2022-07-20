 Two sisters who work at the Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1400 Hilltop Road, celebrated 48 and 50 years, respectively, of employment at the center.

Elvira Castillo and her sister, Gloria Rios, have been continuously employed at the nursing home and are Certified Nurses Aids. Their job is to take care of the residents, one they love nearly as much as the residents love them, they said. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.