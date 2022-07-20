Family who work together stay together: Four members of one family have nearly 140 years collectively of employment at the Hilltop Village Nursing Center, including Helen Martinez, Gloria Rios, Elvira Castillo and Vivian Martinez.
Gloria Rios, who has worked for the Hilltop Village Nursing Center for almost 50 years, cuts a cake for everyone at a celebration to honor her and her sister’s, Elvira’s, longtime years of employment at the center.
Roger Mathews
Two sisters who work at the Hilltop Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1400 Hilltop Road, celebrated 48 and 50 years, respectively, of employment at the center.
Elvira Castillo and her sister, Gloria Rios, have been continuously employed at the nursing home and are Certified Nurses Aids. Their job is to take care of the residents, one they love nearly as much as the residents love them, they said.
