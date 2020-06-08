County officials recently discussed the property under consideration for a public defender’s office that could bring 20 or more well-paying jobs to Kerrville.
The property is a two-story office building at 550 Earl Garrett, listed at $780,000 by Brinkman Commercial Properties.
But they’ve offered it to the county for “substantially less than that,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly to his colleagues on the commissioners court during their meeting this week.
“They are making proposals for us to buy the building which are very attractive,” Kelly said.
The building is more than 10,000 square feet.
“We’re looking at needing 3,000 to maybe 3,500 square feet,” Kelly said. “One floor of that building is, I think, 2,950 square feet.”
But he added there’s also available office space at the Wells Fargo office building at 5 Points, and office space on Main Street near Notre Dame Catholic Church.
“Those probably are the only three options we have on the table right now,” Kelly said during the June 1 meeting.
Representatives of the other counties involved in funding the public defender’s office have unofficially agreed to share the cost of the physical site of the office, whether it’s leased or purchased, Kelly indicated.
The commissioners court didn’t take any action on the matter at that time. Their action on buying or leasing property would be contingent on securing the grant that will be heavily used to fund the public defender’s office.
Kelly said the Texas Indigent Defense Commission receives the grants in June and the effective date of the grant would be the beginning of the fiscal year, which is Oct. 1. The county already has applied for the grant. The commission, using monies allocated by the Texas Legislature, would fund 80% of the cost of the office the first year and two-thirds of the cost in subsequent years, according to its proposal. Participating counties would pay the remainder. Kerr County’s estimated savings in year one would be $342,618 and then $173,627 in subsequent years, according to a proposal by the commission.
The proposed public defender’s office has been hailed as an economic boon for the city and county. Salaries and benefits could total about $3,009,996, according to the proposal by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.
“Just in salaries alone, Kerrville will benefit from the infusion of more than $1 million into our local economy,” said Gilberto Salinas, executive director of the Kerr Economic Development Corporation, in March.
The public defender’s office would serve the counties of Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie, Kendall and Medina County, with Kerville being the home base. A small number of staff — apart from the approximately 20 in Kerrville — might be housed in another office in Hondo, officials have said.
Cost-sharing ratios among counties would be based on caseload, officials have said.
