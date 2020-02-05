A Kerrville man convicted of having sex with an eighth grader in 2008 was jailed this week on allegations of violating sex offender rules.
Jail records indicate Jamin Daniel Reither, 36, was arrested Sunday by a sheriff’s deputy serving a warrant on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. The charge was issued following an indictment, issued in October, that alleges he failed to report a Google Mail account to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2009, a jury convicted Reither of three counts of sexual assault of a child, following his guilty plea at the beginning of the trial. Reither, who was 25 at the time, admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. The jury sentenced him to three concurrent prison sentences totaling four years. Coverage of that jury trial can be read at https://bit.ly/2udePbR.
Records indicate Reither was married at the time of his arrest in April 2009, and his wife filed for divorce three months later. She was granted the divorce a month after he was convicted in December 2009.
Reither was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
