A full moon glows orange on May 15, 2003, as shown through an amateur telescope from Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, as it passes through Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse. A similar event will occur Sunday during a total lunar eclipse of a rare, so-called “super blood wolf” full moon.
The lunar eclipse on Friday, Nov. 19, will be a record breaker. It will be the longest eclipse in 580 years, at three hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, according to Space.com.
Part of the reason for such a long eclipse is that the moon is near its apogee, the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, and will seem to move at a leisurely pace through Earth’s shadow, or penumbra, taking more than 100 minutes to complete the eclipse. Eclipses usually last about 85 minutes in total.
