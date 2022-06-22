 On Tuesday, Glory Community Garden, 200 W. Davis St., hosted its fifth annual Partners Lunch to recognize the community partners of the garden. Representatives from multiple organizations attended, including the Kerrville Police Department, Upper Guadalupe River Authority, Kerrville Pets Alive! and the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Guests were treated to a luncheon of barbecue from Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, and the Rev. Allen Noah, executive director, spoke about the garden, its history and how much the sponsors mean to the garden.

