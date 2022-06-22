The Glory Community Garden hosted its fifth annual Partner’s Luncheon on Tuesday. Members of organizations that have supported the garden attended the event, including Kerrville Police officer Curtis Thompson, Chief Chris McCall, Karen Guerriero, Brenda Hughes, Tara Bushnoe, Ginger Ellis-Wilson and Criss Wilson. (Times photos by Roger Mathews/photo@dailytimes.com)
The Rev. Allen Noah, founder of the Glory Community Garden, addresses the contributing partners at a luncheon in their honor Tuesday. He thanked the Partners and expressed his hope the garden would be there for his children and grandchildren to enjoy.
Roger Mathews
On Tuesday, Glory Community Garden, 200 W. Davis St., hosted its fifth annual Partners Lunch to recognize the community partners of the garden. Representatives from multiple organizations attended, including the Kerrville Police Department, Upper Guadalupe River Authority, Kerrville Pets Alive! and the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Guests were treated to a luncheon of barbecue from Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, and the Rev. Allen Noah, executive director, spoke about the garden, its history and how much the sponsors mean to the garden.
