The Kerr County Commissioners Court voted not to allow the sale of fireworks for Memorial Day, May 25-30.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris made a motion in favor of allowing the sale of fireworks except for missiles with fins and rockets with sticks. Harris said a church in Ingram had planned a fireworks display.
