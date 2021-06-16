A 28-year-old Kerrville man was jailed on suspicion of sexually assaulting a child earlier this month.
Matthew C. Garces Jr. was arrested June 11 on suspicion of committing the offense on June 6 and released three days later on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. He was arrested based on a warrant issued by Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Kathy Mitchell, according to county records.
