The Peterson Regional Medical Center is now implementing a visitation policy due to an increase in positive flu cases. Pam Burton, the infection control nurse, warns all to keep washing their hands.
“Everybody must practice good hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, where you use a Kleenex one time and throw it away,” Burton said.
Just this past week, PRMC saw five cases of Flu B and three cases of Flu A. Thus, PRMC will not allow patient visitation if visitors are sick, younger than the age of 16 or exhibiting flu-like symptoms, such as nasal congestion, sore throat, cough, fever or fatigue.
In October, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Kerr County had already seen a number of cases of flu. However, the report was produced from data in September.
On Nov. 18, the state reported a 5-year-old died in Rio Grande. In 2016-2017, more than 10,000 people died from influenza or pneumonia in Texas.
PRMC also encourages visitors to use flu masks, available at the information desks at the main hospital and the Ambulatory Care Center.
Texas is not the worst when it comes to those under the weather, though; Burton said California and Louisiana are seeing more flu-like symptoms than Texas.
“We have Thanksgiving coming up on us (and) kids are out of school for the holidays,” Burton said.
The most frequent symptoms Burton has seen this year include respiratory symptoms, such as stuffiness, and gastrointestinal symptoms, like an upset stomach.
For more information, contact Burton at 830-258-7448 or pburton@petersonhealth.com.
