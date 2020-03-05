When it comes to babies, sometimes a little extra knowledge can go a long way. Maureen Russo and Manuel Rodriguez, first-time parents, are expecting twins, and they learned a lot at the “Celebrate Your Pregnancy” event at Peterson Regional Medical Center on Tuesday night.
“Especially because we’re expecting twins, there’s going to be a lot of crying, there’s going to be a lot of frustration,” Russo said.
What the couple learned the most came out of a presentation about the “period of PURPLE crying,” which is when babies inconsolably, uncontrollably cry between the ages of 2 weeks to 3-4 months.
This behavior is normal, said Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Sandra Bradley.
The acronym PURPLE stands for all of the elements that make up this kind of crying: Peak of crying, Unexpected, Resists soothing, Pain-like face, Long-lasting and, finally, Evening, because it may happen more often in the evening.
“Sometimes frustration with infant crying is what can lead into shaken baby syndrome,” said Marina Hoffman, director of Women’s Services at Peterson Health. “When the family can’t figure out what’s causing the crying and frustration, if you don’t have a good support system to help you soothe the baby, it could lead to an infant injury from shaking the baby.”
A good way to manage frustration when a baby is going through their period of PURPLE crying is to lay the baby down, walk away into another room for a few minutes and try to do something personally enjoyable, such as running on a treadmill or reading, Bradley said.
The evening also included a presentation on the benefits of breastfeeding — which can greatly improve babies’ immune systems — and tips for safe sleeping to avoid sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.
“It was very educational,” said Gyssell Herrera at the event. “I’m a first-time mom, so a lot of questions that I had or things that I didn’t know were answered today. I think it’s really nice that they’re taking the time to do that for everybody.”
