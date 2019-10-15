Residents interested in ancient Kerr County history are invited to learn more about local archaeological sites at a free presentation next week.
At noon Monday, Oct. 21, local archaeologist Steve Stoutamire will talk about three relatively new sites in Kerr County. The event will be held at the Union Church building, 101 Travis St., along with the monthly meeting of the Kerr County Historical Commission. According to the commission, the three sites are causing excitement throughout the archaeological community nationwide.
Stoutamire is a retired petroleum geologist with an MS in geology from Texas Tech University and a BA in anthropology/archeology from Florida State University. Since retirement in 2007, he has devoted much of his time to the archeology of the Hill Country through both site work and public education of professional archeology standards and topics. He is a member of the Hill Country Archeological Association.
To learn more about the commission, visit https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/historical/.
