Locally heavy rains could continue this evening in the Kerrville area, and isolated flooding is possible, according to a hazardous weather advisory issued today by the National Weather Service.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m., according to NWS. There may be patchy fog before midnight, then areas of fog after 3 a.m., with a low around 54 degrees
There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon on Saturday, along with areas of fog before 9 a.m., according to NWS. A cloudy morning is expected to gradually clear. Saturday's high is expected to be 60 degrees.
